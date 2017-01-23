Clay County man lodged in LCDC by LSO deputies following a complaint





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shawn Jackson along with Deputy Shannon Jones arrested Richard Hoskins age 38 of Gabbards Fork Road, Manchester early Sunday morning January 22, 2017 at approximately 12:31 AM.

The arrest occurred all East Laurel Road, approximately 7 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject allegedly passed out in a gold colored Acura RDX.

While enroute to that area, deputies received a second call that the vehicle had left traveling toward London on East Laurel Road.

When deputies located the suspect vehicle they observed the suspect vehicle weaving all over the roadway. A traffic stop was conducted, and an investigation was conducted on the driver who was determined to be under the influence. During the arrest deputies found this subject in possession of methamphetamine.

Richard Hoskins was charged with careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; and possession of a controlled substance- first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.