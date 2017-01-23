BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 580 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement


Now Hiring
in Clay County

Laurel Creek Nursing and
Rehabilitation Center has
openings for RNs and LPNs.
We are offering a
$3,000 sign on bonus
for acceptable applicants.

Also available is a position
for a part time van driver
with a CDL license.
Please apply in person or
contact the facility at
606-598-6163

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Clay County man lodged in LCDC by LSO deputies following a complaint

Monday, 23 January 2017 03:48 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shawn Jackson along with Deputy Shannon Jones arrested Richard Hoskins age 38 of Gabbards Fork Road, Manchester early Sunday morning January 22, 2017 at approximately 12:31 AM.

The arrest occurred all East Laurel Road, approximately 7 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject allegedly passed out in a gold colored Acura RDX.

While enroute to that area, deputies received a second call that the vehicle had left traveling toward London on East Laurel Road.

When deputies located the suspect vehicle they observed the suspect vehicle weaving all over the roadway. A traffic stop was conducted, and an investigation was conducted on the driver who was determined to be under the influence. During the arrest deputies found this subject in possession of methamphetamine.

Richard Hoskins was charged with careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; and possession of a controlled substance- first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.