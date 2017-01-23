Disorderly Conduct arrest in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Charlie Johnson arrested Kim Funk age 47 Taylor Road, London on Saturday evening January 21, 2017 at approximately 5:16 PM.

The arrest occurred off Taylor Road, approximately 5 miles east of London after Deputy Johnson was dispatched to a complaint to assist Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County regarding a man allegedly down on the ground near Tomcat Trail and Taylor Road.

When the ambulance service arrived at the scene, and located the individual, allegedly he began creating a disturbance there. When Deputy Johnson arrived at the scene he located the subject still creating a disturbance there.

This subject had a strong odor of alcoholic beverages on his breath. When Deputy Johnson attempted to negotiate with this subject he began cursing and creating a disturbance again.

Kim Funk was charged with disorderly conduct – second-degree and alcohol intoxication in a public place and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.