Creating a Disturbance complaint - Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shawn Jackson along with Deputy Shannon Jones arrested Jessica Collette age 34 of Douglas Blvd., Lily early Sunday morning January 22, 2017 at approximately 6:20 AM.

The arrest occurred off Douglas Boulevard, approximately 6 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that this subject was creating a disturbance and was under the influence at residence there. Deputies were also told that this subject had been doing meth.

When deputies arrived at the scene they observed this subject screaming, yelling, and cursing and creating a disturbance in the neighborhood. While deputies were conducting their investigation this subject came at the deputies in a threatening manner.

Upon arrest this subject had to be escorted to the police cruiser. Jessica Collette was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; and menacing and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

In addition, deputies charged this subject on a Knox County bench warrant of arrest and a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest.