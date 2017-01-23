Subject arrested in Laurel County for Criminal Trespassing & other charges





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Brad Mink arrested Christina R. Barger age 38 of Lily Rd., Apartments, London early Sunday morning January 22, 2017 at approximately 7:45 AM.

The arrest occurred off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy., approximately 12 miles south of London after Deputy mink was dispatched to a business there regarding a female subject refusing to leave the business after bringing her domestic partner to work.

When Deputy mink arrived at the scene and began an investigation he learned that this subject was wanted on an outstanding warrant and arrested this subject. As he continued his investigation, Deputy mink learned that the manager of the business had asked this subject to leave on three different occasions and she refused to do so.

In addition, Deputy mink learned that this subject had been inside the business allegedly harassing her domestic partner and causing a disturbance inside the business. Deputy Mink also learned that apparently this subject had refused to let her girlfriend leave their residence and had allegedly assaulted her.

Christina Barger was charged with criminal trespassing – third-degree; assault – 4th – domestic violence; unlawful imprisonment – second degree; harassment; and disorderly conduct – second-degree.

In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. Photo attached is courtesy of Laurel County Detention Center.