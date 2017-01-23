University of Pikeville announces fall 2016 Dean’s List





Monday, January 23, 2017

PIKEVILLE, Ky. – Thomas R. Hess, Ph.D., dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Howard Roberts, Ed.D., dean of the Coleman College of Business, and Mary Rado Simpson, Ph.D., dean of the Elliott School of Nursing, have released the names of the top students at the University of Pikeville for the fall 2016 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must be full-time and receive a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.9. Students earning a 4.0 grade point average are named to the President’s List.

College of Arts and Sciences

Pike County: Hunter G. Swindall of Ashcamp; Emily G. Baker, Caitlyn M. Hunt, Linh T. Le and Adrian J. Smith of Belfry; Brandi R. Kessler of Betsy Layne; Batrina D. Sykes and Christian N. Yates of Elkhorn City; Emily A. Ballou of Hardy; Wesley D. Rose of Lick Creek; Myranda Leah Cline and Madison J. Varney of McAndrews; Shalem J. Callaway of Mouthcard; Terrionna K. Bentley, Justin R. Bradford, Kiara P. Mitchell and Eric C. Stump of Phelps; Cheyenne P. Harlow and Kimberly E. Robinson of Raccoon; Hannah M. Staggs of Ransom; Rachel M. Miller of Robinson Creek; Erika L. Justice of Shelbiana; Cailee G. Marcum of Sidney; and Amanda D. Shannon of Virgie.

Students from Pikeville include: Allen E. Abshire, Heather D. Addington, Jillian D. Bailey, Mason G. Bowling, Rikki N. Branham, Cory L. Fields, Sydney M. Hall, Cameron T. Hamilton, Coy A. Holstein, Charles L. Huffman, Abagale Johnson, Christopher D. Kinder, Megan L. Kirk, Austin M. Kranzman, Alannah F. Little, Nixon N. Parker, Douglas E. Rowe, Richard D. Skinner, Rachel E. Stacy, Devin K. Syck, Nicholas G. Taylor, Logan R. Thacker, Christopher D. Walker and Victoria C. Wright.

Adair County: Hannah Nicole Absher of Columbia.

Boone County: Adriane K. Mason of Walton.

Bullitt County: Cody A. Stinnett of Brooks.

Clark County: Sierriah S. Collins, Ashley Renee Richmond and Jacob Tyler Wilson of Winchester.

Clay County: Nicholas C. Alevras and Teddy G. Woods of Manchester; and Kay W. Cooper of Oneida.

Fayette County: Jade A. Johnson of Lexington.

Fleming County: Hayden Brent Moore of Flemingsburg.

Floyd County: Audrey Rose Caudill of Bevinsville; Ethan M. Thacker of Dana; Whitney Nicole Caudill of Honaker; William J. E. Salisbury of Ivel; Ricky D. Kidd of McDowell; Tami L. Blackburn, Madison H. Hall and Kandice F. Porter of Prestonsburg; and Victoria Morgan Wells of Stanville.

Garrard County: Andrew L. Cumby of Lancaster.

Graves County: Danielle E. Upton of Mayfield.

Jefferson County: Reagan H. Bridge, Bryce M. Carden and Connor R. Cook of Louisville.

Jessamine County: Yusra Mansoor of Nicholasville.

Johnson County: Thomas Allen McCormick of Tutor Key; and Logan A. Cline of Van Lear.

Kenton County: Robert E. Rundle of Covington; and Jordan Mariah Gentry of Erlanger.

Knox County: Samara B. Callihan of Flat Lick.

Letcher County: Chelsea D. Lucas and Nikesha L. Potter of Jenkins; Amber M. Crawford of Mayking; Lauren H. Rose and Alexis N. Stambaugh of McRoberts; and Ted Walter Allen of Whitesburg.

McCreary County: Johnathan Christopher Yancey of Whitley City.

Martin County: Christen M. Fraley and Laura A. Kirk of Inez; and Emily E. Waller of Tomahawk.

Mason County: Lauren E. Vice of Maysville.

Morgan County: Christopher D. Leadford of West Liberty.

Perry County: Amanda A. Asher, Jordan T. Childers, Nathan I. Pray and Mariah H. Tiller of Hazard; and Michaela Faith Stidham of Vicco.

Pulaski County: Adison N. Corder of Somerset.

Rowan County: Taylor M. Summers of Morehead.

Whitley County: James Tyler Hinkle of Corbin; and Bethany L. Hamblin Jervis of Williamsburg.

Out of state: Joshua D. Bailey of Angels Camp, Calif.; Christine Laura Johnston of Hamilton, Calif.;

Jalen Phillip Parrish of Lewis Ctr., Ga.; Ashley M. Goines of Gainesville, Ga.; Dylan R. Martin of Dallas, Ga.; Eric John Kramer and Giovanni R. Montecinos of Bolingbrook, Ill.; Stephenie L. Lance of Alma, Mich.; Joshua M. Baryla of Allen Park, Mich.; Katherine Paige Worden of Farmington Hills, Mich.; Matthew P. Cleary of Webster, N.Y.; Sylvia M. Griffith of South Point, Ohio; Camron R. Parsley of Wheelersburg, Ohio; Jeremiah Avrose Martin of Seneca, S.C.; Cortni N. Marker of Spring Hill, Tenn.; Alexandra M. Quill of Richmond, Va.; Chase Cameron McKinney of Barboursville, W.Va.; Joel K. Pool of Varney, W.Va.; and Andrew T. Pyszkowski of Williamson, W.Va.

International: Rika Ono of Kasugai-Shi, Japan.





Coleman College of Business

Pike County: Lauren B. Bevins of Lick Creek; Steve A. Mullins and Opal M. Musgrave of Pikeville; Patsy A. Thacker of Shelbiana; and John C. Stewart of Varney.

Boyd County: Austin T. Harris of Ashland.

Caldwell County: Laci J. Vinson of Princeton.

Jefferson County: Jordan C. Mattingly and Brady F. Schmidt of Louisville.

Laurel County: James F. Brooks of London.

Letcher County: Max A. Hall of Thornton.

Madison County: Abigail M. Helwig of Richmond.

Martin County: Larissa D. Muncy of Pilgrim.

Morgan County: Jordan Perry of West Liberty;

Wolfe County: Haley J. Patton of Campton.

Out of state: Brooke Danielle Moore of Grand Bay, Ala.; Justin Sterling Beatty of Elk Grove, Calif.; Alexander Michael Barba of Tracy, Calif.; Matthew Ryan Peterson of San Jose, Calif.; Donald M. Anderson of Kingsland, Ga.; Myles A. Blouin of Roswell, Ga.; Stephen C. Richardson of Dallas, Ga.; Morgan L. Lantvit of Bolingbrook, Ill.; John A. Hopkins of Brandywine, Md.; Hannah B. Lefler of Concord, N.C.; Matthew P. Cleary of Webster, N.Y.; Jenna A. Coldiron of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Andrew P. Letscher of Canfield, Ohio.

International students: Macarena Aldana Acuna of Buenos Aires, Argentina; Nicolas Rodenbusch of Simmern, Germany; Romario Andre Atkinson of Kingston, Jamaica; and Hayden McLeod of Hartlepool, England.

Elliott School of Nursing

Pike County: Emily G. Baker and Chasity D. Whitt of Belfry; and Makayla S. Hess and

Christopher D. Kinder of Pikeville.

Floyd County: Danna J. Slone of Dana; Kandice F. Porter of Prestonsburg; and Amanda M. McKinney of Teaberry.

Out of state: Megan B. Addair of Hurley, Va.

Patton College of Education

Pike County: Christian N. Yates of Elkhorn City; Heather D. Addington, Rikki N. Branham, Abagale Johnson, Alannah F. Little and Rachel E. Stacy of Pikeville; Hannah M. Staggs of Ransom; Erika L. Justice of Shelbiana; Cailee G. Marcum of Sidney; and Amanda D. Shannon of Virgie.

Adair County: Hannah Nicole Absher of Columbia.

Boone County: Adriane K. Mason of Walton.

Jefferson County: Reagan H. Bridge of Louisville.

Johnson County: Thomas Allen McCormick of Tutor Key.

Kenton County: Jordan Mariah Gentry of Erlanger.

Letcher County: Chelsea D. Lucas and Nikesha L. Potter of Jenkins.

McCreary County: Johnathan Christopher Yancey of Whitley City.

Perry County: Amanda A. Asher of Hazard; and Michaela Faith Stidham of Vicco.

Pulaski County: Adison N. Corder of Somerset.

Whitley County: James Tyler Hinkle of Corbin.

Out of state: Jeremiah Avrose Martin of Seneca, S.C.

