University of Pikeville announces fall 2016 President’s List





Monday, January 23, 2017

PIKEVILLE, Ky. – The University of Pikeville President Burton J. Webb, Ph.D., has released the names of the top students for the fall 2016 semester. To qualify for the President’s List, students must be full-time and receive a grade point average of 4.0.

College of Arts and Sciences

Pike County: Daesha M. Hamilton of Ashcamp; Alex R. Smith and Amber N. Stanley of Belfry; Caroline M. Workman of Canada; Allison B. Belcher of Dorton; Terry W. Ratliff of Elkhorn City; Lauren A. Thacker of Harold; Bruce Dalton Hatfield of McAndrews; Cassie M. Gearles of Phelps; Maecie L. Rollins of Pinsonfork; Antonia L. Johnson of Robinson Creek; Kayla V. Justus and Tina M. Prater of Shelbiana; Olivia E. Charles, Christopher R. Reynolds and James H. Roberson of Stopover; and Sarah E. Caudill of Virgie.

Students from Pikeville include: Autumn S. Billiter, Elizabeth A. Campbell, Haley M. Damron, Megan Kaye Ethridge, Austin T. Hall, Jeffery D. Hensley, Kimberly A. Hylton, Lacy C. May, Andrea M. Mullins, Kyle J. Newsome, Anh Thi Phuong Nguyen, Vonda L. Penley, Jasmine L. Ratliff, Marissa M. Smallwood, Hannah N. Thacker and Marissa H. Tucker.

Boyd County: Skylar Paige Chapman of Catlettsburg.

Boyle County: Devin A. Conley of Lancaster.

Carter County: Kaitlyn L. Sexton of Willard.

Floyd County: Dylan B. Baldridge of Blue River; Cathryn E. Calhoun and Edward T. Joseph of Prestonsburg; and Randi L. Holbrook of Wheelwright.

Green County: Molly M. Frank of Greensburg.

Greenup County: Belle F. Lemaster of Greenup.

Hardin County: Hassan Z. Haider of Elizabethtown.

Jefferson County: Lukas R. Hartlage of Louisville.

Johnson County: Laura E. Keeton of Paintsville; and Kaela D. Reed and Carlee Jlynn Smith of Staffordsville.

Knott County: Kennedy A. King of Hindman; Jaclynn K. Castle and Rebecca L. Wilkes of Pippa Passes.

Knox County: Jobeth D. Bingham of Girdler.

Letcher County: Amanda L. Hall and Dalton R. Hammond of Jenkins; and Michael R. Webb of Neon.

Magoffin County: Shelby L. Lemaster of Falcon; Jamie B. Castle and Hannah B. Skaggs of Salyersville.

Martin County: Miranda G. Davis of Pilgrim.

Owsley County: Saylor Noel Thomas of Booneville.

Perry County: Valerie S. Eversole of Hazard; and Makynsi T. McIntyre of Jeff.

Rowan County: Kara E. Lewis of Morehead.

Taylor County: Megan R. Hedgespeth of Campbellsville.

Out of state: Andrea Lora of Morgan Hill, Calif.; Jacob Michael Cavender of Monticello, Ga.; Felicia Robin Montecinos of Bolingbrook, Ill.; Danye Deshay Faust of Henderson, Ill.; Reily A. Catto of Oregon City, Ore.; Stevee M. Morris-Ferrell of Pikeville, Tenn.; Brandon Lopez of Smyrna, Tenn.; Savannah P. Estep of Grundy, Va.; Sydney Lea Boyd of Vansant, Va.; Zackery Ryan Hill of Vienna, Va.; Rachel E. Lee of Huntington, W.Va.; and Zachary K. Kennedy of Delbarton, W.Va.;

International: Kurumi Nakatsura of Nagoya, Japan; Bibian Borst of Raamsdonksveer, Netherlands; and Devon Sgubin of Takanini, New Zealand.





Coleman College of Business

Pike County: Brianna L. Blackburn, Kameron R. Childers, Caleb E. Meade, Yuly Andrea Valencia Sepulveda and Cody E. Thornbury of Pikeville.

Magoffin County: Chandra N. Hunley of Salyersville.

Out of state: Eric B. Williams of Metter, Ga.; Daniel E. Sterenberg of Ellicott City, Md.; Tellis Miles Kennedy of Hamilton, Ohio; Taylor L. McGlade of Columbus, Ohio; Carrie A. Griffin of Kent, Ohio; and Karlee D. Evans of Akron, Ohio.

Elliott School of Nursing

Pike County: Daesha M. Hamilton of Ashcamp; and Anh Thi Phuong Nguyen of Pikeville.

Patton College of Education

Pike County: Chelsey J. Potter of Belcher; Amber N. Stanley of Belfry; Caroline M. Workman of Canada; Aileah K. Bartley of Elkhorn City; James E. Williams of Huddy; Devin G. Clevinger, Lacy C. May, Vonda L. Penley, Christopher C. Salyers and Elizabeth J. Thacker of Pikeville; Maecie L. Rollins of Pinsonfork; Kayla V. Justus and Tina M. Prater of Shelbiana; Brooke A. Branham of Sidney; and Sarah E. Caudill of Virgie.

Floyd County: Dylan B. Baldridge of Blue River; Chelsea N. Ord of McDowell; and Cathryn E. Calhoun of Prestonsburg.

Johnson County: Laura E. Keeton of Paintsville.

Letcher County: Kelah L. Eldridge of Whitesburg.

Magoffin County: Shelby L. Lemaster of Falcon.

Perry County: Makynsi T. McIntyre of Jeff; and Whitney M. Back of Vicco.

Out of state: Jacob Michael Cavender of Monticello, Ga.; and Samantha E. Wilson of Middletown, Ohio.

