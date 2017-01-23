Union College announces Presidential Laureates and Dean’s List for 2016 Fall semester

January 12, 2017 - Union College recognized this week the students who have been named Presidential Laureates or named to the Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester.

A total of 26 students were named Presidential Laureates. 139 undergraduates were honored with recognition among the 2016 Dean's List.

Presidential Laureates are those students who meet all requirements for the Dean’s List and achieve at least a 3.75 grade point average for two successive semesters, with at least 15 hours of graded work, no Incompletes and no “C” or below in either semester.

The Dean's List is comprised of undergraduates who have completed at least 15 hours of graded work with a 3.33 grade point average, no grades of incomplete for the semester and no grades of C or below for the semester.

Union College’s Presidential Laureates and Dean’s List students are recognized each academic year at the close of the fall and spring semesters.

Students named Presidential Laureates include:





Damien Hammons, Barbourville

Whitney Broughton, Cannon

Ryan Sergent-Payne, Cumberland

Raven Shields, Gray

Alexandra Prokopchak, Williamstown

Blake Pennington, Bledsoe

Kellianne Holck, Island Lake, IL

Taylor Brock, Science Hill

Haley Ingram, Owensboro

Loran Lambdin, Frakes

Morgan Garnett, Fourmile

Jenna Nelson, Florence

Rachel Andrews , Louisville

Lesley Roy, Russell Springs

Macy Stewart, Independence

Collin Wesco, Huntington, IN

Brittany Mattox , Cynthiana

Egil Brudvik, Asgardstrand, Norway

Jessica Boggs, Corbin

Steven Beilby, Barbourville

Ana Owens, Gray

Kristen Hedrick, Ewing, VA

Amanda Head, Versailles

Reanna Elswick, Jenkins

Mikayla Smith, London

Nancy Wilson, Middlesboro





Students making the Dean’s List include:





Stacia Abner, Heidrick

Annalee Adams, Pineville

Loretta Adams, Whitesburg

Rachel Andrews , Louisville

Joshua Arberry, Bristol, United Kingdom

Megan Baldwin, London

Jillian Ballengee, Parkersburg, WV

Tyler Barnett, Atoka, TN

Randi Bass, Pace, FL

Corey Bauer, Amleia, OH

Steven Beilby, Barbourville

Simon Berglund, Linkoping, Sweden

Emily Boggess, Youngstown, OH

Jessica Boggs, Corbin

Laurel Bohl, Heidrick

Crystal Bright, Cannon

Erika Broady, Charlestown, IN

Taylor Brock, Science Hill

Miranda Broughton, Cannon

Whitney Broughton, Cannon

Kimberly Brown, Barbourville

Rachel Brown, Barbourville

Egil Brudvik, Asgardstrand, Norway

Morgan Bunch, Barbourville

Austin Burnett, Barbourville

George Carroll, Chester, United Kingdom

Kristin Casada, Somerset

Kenneth Cauley, Barbourville

Tanner Chaney, London

Andrea Claypool, Taylor, MI

Callie Cobb, Hinkle

Ryan Coleman, Dacula, GA

Phillip Collett, Ages Brookside, KY

William Collier, Danville

Autumn Crump, Barbourville

Patricia Curtis, Madisonville

Carla Delgado, Mataro, Spain

Katie Dick, Burbank, CA

Taylor Dingess, Williamsburg

Kristina Durbin, Hodgenville

Kayla Dye, Gray

Marleen Eads-King, Barbourville

Bradley Elkins, Pikeville

Reanna Elswick, Jenkins

Andrew Fields, Millstone

Stewart Fleming, Cowbridge, UK

Joseph Gaines, London

Morgan Garnett, Fourmile

Joseph Gemmer, Carrollton

Alexis Gibson, Corbin

Stephanie Gibson, Bledsoe

Yasmany Gomez, Perth Amboy, NJ

Kaitlyn Gray, Gray

Laura Green, Corbin

Jared Hall, Barbourville

Abigail Hammond, Morehead

Damien Hammons, Barbourville

Holly Haydon, Mount Sterling

Aubree Hayes, Brentwood, CA

Amanda Head, Versailles

Kristen Hedrick, Ewing, VA

Erik Hermansson, Gothenburg, Sweden

Paulina Hileman, Highlands Ranch, CO

Meagan Hinkle, Barbourville

Kellianne Holck, Island Lake, IL

Jordan Hornung, Kodak, TN

Mackenzie House, London

Haley Ingram, Owensboro

Anna Isaacs, East Bernstadt

Courtney Jackson, Kettle Island

Priya Karna, Barbourville

Kyle Keplinger, Barbourville

Breanna King, Rockholds

Loran Lambdin, Frakes

Michelle Landeiro, Boca Raton, FL

Jonathan Larsson, Stockholm, Sweden

Lindsay Lauber, London

Haley Layne, Ashland

Emily Logsdon, Shepherdsville

Kyle Luckett, Louisville

Callum MacDonald, Newton Stewart, United Kingdom

Danielle Matlock, Heidrick

Brittany Mattox, Cynthiana

Angelica Mayo, Corbin

Kyrsten McGuinness, Middletown, OH

Ewan McKinnie, Inverness, United Kingdom

Hannah Melhorn, Coalfield, TN

Jacen Messer, Barbourville

Morgan Mills, Arjay

Lance Morton, Blaine, TN

Kayla Mullins, Gray

Jenna Nelson, Florence

Sarah North, Basingstoke, United Kingdom

Alicia Ogburn, Vine Grove

Ana Owens, Gray

Ashley Padgett, Payneville

Matthew Patterson, Pineville

Jamison Payne, Dalton, GA

Blake Pennington, Bledsoe

Channah Pool, Jacksonville, FL

Alexis Poore, Louisville

Caleb Powell, Strunk

Alexandra Prokopchak, Williamstown

Megan Ramsey, Greeneville, TN

Jesalyn Reed, Woolum

Janie Ricks, West Lafayette, IN

Tabitha Riley, Hinkle

Cecilia Roberts, Somerset

Seth Robinson, Covington

Phillip Romo, Victoria, TX

Ann Ross, Danville

Lesley Roy, Russell Springs

Kelsey Sanders, Wilmore

Julia Seelye, Webster

Ryan Sergent-Payne, Cumberland

Raven Shields, Gray

Carly Short, Barbourville

Addie Smith, Frankfort

Mikayla Smith, London

Samantha Smith, Artemus

Katelyn Snelling, Cincinnati, OH

Macy Stewart, Independence

Emily Stidham, Whitesburg

Jameson Tarrant, Jacksonville, FL

Srdjan Trosic, Novi Sad, Serbia

Tamia Wade, Calhoun, GA

Morgan Warfield, Bryants Store

Charles Watson, Williamsburg

Sydney Wenger, Orrville, OH

Collin Wesco, Huntington, IN

Gregory Westhoff, Independence

Casey Whittle, Danville

Chandler Whittlesey, Columbus, GA

Mitchell Wilder, Pineville

Aujiana Williams, Omaha, NE

Silas Williams, Omaha, NE

Brittany Wilson, Barbourville

Nancy Wilson, Middlesboro

Samantha Woodward, Pineville





