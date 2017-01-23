Union College announces Presidential Laureates and Dean’s List for 2016 Fall semester
January 12, 2017 - Union College recognized this week the students who have been named Presidential Laureates or named to the Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester.
A total of 26 students were named Presidential Laureates. 139 undergraduates were honored with recognition among the 2016 Dean's List.
Presidential Laureates are those students who meet all requirements for the Dean’s List and achieve at least a 3.75 grade point average for two successive semesters, with at least 15 hours of graded work, no Incompletes and no “C” or below in either semester.
The Dean's List is comprised of undergraduates who have completed at least 15 hours of graded work with a 3.33 grade point average, no grades of incomplete for the semester and no grades of C or below for the semester.
Union College’s Presidential Laureates and Dean’s List students are recognized each academic year at the close of the fall and spring semesters.
Students named Presidential Laureates include:
Damien Hammons, Barbourville
Whitney Broughton, Cannon
Ryan Sergent-Payne, Cumberland
Raven Shields, Gray
Alexandra Prokopchak, Williamstown
Blake Pennington, Bledsoe
Kellianne Holck, Island Lake, IL
Taylor Brock, Science Hill
Haley Ingram, Owensboro
Loran Lambdin, Frakes
Morgan Garnett, Fourmile
Jenna Nelson, Florence
Rachel Andrews , Louisville
Lesley Roy, Russell Springs
Macy Stewart, Independence
Collin Wesco, Huntington, IN
Brittany Mattox , Cynthiana
Egil Brudvik, Asgardstrand, Norway
Jessica Boggs, Corbin
Steven Beilby, Barbourville
Ana Owens, Gray
Kristen Hedrick, Ewing, VA
Amanda Head, Versailles
Reanna Elswick, Jenkins
Mikayla Smith, London
Nancy Wilson, Middlesboro
Students making the Dean’s List include:
Stacia Abner, Heidrick
Annalee Adams, Pineville
Loretta Adams, Whitesburg
Rachel Andrews , Louisville
Joshua Arberry, Bristol, United Kingdom
Megan Baldwin, London
Jillian Ballengee, Parkersburg, WV
Tyler Barnett, Atoka, TN
Randi Bass, Pace, FL
Corey Bauer, Amleia, OH
Steven Beilby, Barbourville
Simon Berglund, Linkoping, Sweden
Emily Boggess, Youngstown, OH
Jessica Boggs, Corbin
Laurel Bohl, Heidrick
Crystal Bright, Cannon
Erika Broady, Charlestown, IN
Taylor Brock, Science Hill
Miranda Broughton, Cannon
Whitney Broughton, Cannon
Kimberly Brown, Barbourville
Rachel Brown, Barbourville
Egil Brudvik, Asgardstrand, Norway
Morgan Bunch, Barbourville
Austin Burnett, Barbourville
George Carroll, Chester, United Kingdom
Kristin Casada, Somerset
Kenneth Cauley, Barbourville
Tanner Chaney, London
Andrea Claypool, Taylor, MI
Callie Cobb, Hinkle
Ryan Coleman, Dacula, GA
Phillip Collett, Ages Brookside, KY
William Collier, Danville
Autumn Crump, Barbourville
Patricia Curtis, Madisonville
Carla Delgado, Mataro, Spain
Katie Dick, Burbank, CA
Taylor Dingess, Williamsburg
Kristina Durbin, Hodgenville
Kayla Dye, Gray
Marleen Eads-King, Barbourville
Bradley Elkins, Pikeville
Reanna Elswick, Jenkins
Andrew Fields, Millstone
Stewart Fleming, Cowbridge, UK
Joseph Gaines, London
Morgan Garnett, Fourmile
Joseph Gemmer, Carrollton
Alexis Gibson, Corbin
Stephanie Gibson, Bledsoe
Yasmany Gomez, Perth Amboy, NJ
Kaitlyn Gray, Gray
Laura Green, Corbin
Jared Hall, Barbourville
Abigail Hammond, Morehead
Damien Hammons, Barbourville
Holly Haydon, Mount Sterling
Aubree Hayes, Brentwood, CA
Amanda Head, Versailles
Kristen Hedrick, Ewing, VA
Erik Hermansson, Gothenburg, Sweden
Paulina Hileman, Highlands Ranch, CO
Meagan Hinkle, Barbourville
Kellianne Holck, Island Lake, IL
Jordan Hornung, Kodak, TN
Mackenzie House, London
Haley Ingram, Owensboro
Anna Isaacs, East Bernstadt
Courtney Jackson, Kettle Island
Priya Karna, Barbourville
Kyle Keplinger, Barbourville
Breanna King, Rockholds
Loran Lambdin, Frakes
Michelle Landeiro, Boca Raton, FL
Jonathan Larsson, Stockholm, Sweden
Lindsay Lauber, London
Haley Layne, Ashland
Emily Logsdon, Shepherdsville
Kyle Luckett, Louisville
Callum MacDonald, Newton Stewart, United Kingdom
Danielle Matlock, Heidrick
Brittany Mattox, Cynthiana
Angelica Mayo, Corbin
Kyrsten McGuinness, Middletown, OH
Ewan McKinnie, Inverness, United Kingdom
Hannah Melhorn, Coalfield, TN
Jacen Messer, Barbourville
Morgan Mills, Arjay
Lance Morton, Blaine, TN
Kayla Mullins, Gray
Jenna Nelson, Florence
Sarah North, Basingstoke, United Kingdom
Alicia Ogburn, Vine Grove
Ana Owens, Gray
Ashley Padgett, Payneville
Matthew Patterson, Pineville
Jamison Payne, Dalton, GA
Blake Pennington, Bledsoe
Channah Pool, Jacksonville, FL
Alexis Poore, Louisville
Caleb Powell, Strunk
Alexandra Prokopchak, Williamstown
Megan Ramsey, Greeneville, TN
Jesalyn Reed, Woolum
Janie Ricks, West Lafayette, IN
Tabitha Riley, Hinkle
Cecilia Roberts, Somerset
Seth Robinson, Covington
Phillip Romo, Victoria, TX
Ann Ross, Danville
Lesley Roy, Russell Springs
Kelsey Sanders, Wilmore
Julia Seelye, Webster
Ryan Sergent-Payne, Cumberland
Raven Shields, Gray
Carly Short, Barbourville
Addie Smith, Frankfort
Mikayla Smith, London
Samantha Smith, Artemus
Katelyn Snelling, Cincinnati, OH
Macy Stewart, Independence
Emily Stidham, Whitesburg
Jameson Tarrant, Jacksonville, FL
Srdjan Trosic, Novi Sad, Serbia
Tamia Wade, Calhoun, GA
Morgan Warfield, Bryants Store
Charles Watson, Williamsburg
Sydney Wenger, Orrville, OH
Collin Wesco, Huntington, IN
Gregory Westhoff, Independence
Casey Whittle, Danville
Chandler Whittlesey, Columbus, GA
Mitchell Wilder, Pineville
Aujiana Williams, Omaha, NE
Silas Williams, Omaha, NE
Brittany Wilson, Barbourville
Nancy Wilson, Middlesboro
Samantha Woodward, Pineville
