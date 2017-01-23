BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 693 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Fatal crash in Knox County

Monday, 23 January 2017 18:11 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Walker, Ky. (January 23, 2017) - On January 23, 2017, at 1:15 p.m., Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call of a single vehicle collision on KY 718 in the Walker community of Knox County. Tpr. Jay Sowders responded to the collision and began an investigation.

Preliminary investigations indicates that Gary Hobbs, 57, of Dewitt was operating a 2002 Pontiac Grand AM north on KY 718 when he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle left the roadway and then struck the guardrail. Mr. Hobbs was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Knox County Coroner Mike Blevins. Mr. Hobbs was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the collision. The use of drugs and alcohol are not known at this time. Mr. Hobbs was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

Collision is still under investigation by Tpr. Jay Sowders. Also assisted at the scene were Tpr. Kelly Farris, Det. Aaron Fredrick, Knox County Coroner’s Office, and Dewitt Fire Department.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.