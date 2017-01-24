BIGBARN Radio Live

Triple shooting in Laurel County results in one death, two victims airlifted to UK Med Center & two arrests

Tuesday, 24 January 2017 08:39
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Kyle Gray along with Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry and Detective Chris Edwards are investigating a triple shooting which occurred off Huff Road, approximately 5 miles north of London early Tuesday morning January 24, 2017 at approximately 12:20 AM.

Apparently, deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a female subject had been shot.

When deputies arrived at the scene they located a deceased male victim with multiple gunshot wounds outside his pickup truck. This individual has been identified as: Gordon Browning in his 50s of Huff Rd., East Bernstadt – pronounced deceased at the scene by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling.

In addition, 2 female victims who have not been identified had multiple gunshot wounds and were transported by Ambulance Inc. Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London and then airlifted to UK Medical Center both in critical condition.

Two subjects have been arrested and are identified as:

  • Michael Paul Collier age 36 of Morris Rd., London charged with murder and two counts of assault first-degree.
  • Kathy Gail Middleton age 35 of Bowling Ridge Rd., London – charged with tampering with physical evidence – allegedly this subject removed the weapon used in the shooting.

    • These two individuals are lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

    The shooting appears to be the result of a domestic argument. 2 weapons have been recovered.

    Assisting on the investigation and arrests were Laurel County Sheriff's Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Shannon Jones, and Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9" Edge".

    Also assisting were Kentucky State Police, London City Police, and East Bernstadt Volunteer Fire Department.

    Investigation is continuing by Laurel County Sheriff's detectives.

    Photos of accused courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.


