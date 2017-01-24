Update - Female victims identified in triple shooting / Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting an update on the triple shooting which occurred off Huff Road approximately 5 miles north of London early Tuesday morning January 24, 2017 at approximately 12:20 AM.

The two female victims have been identified as:

Jessica Collier age 29 Of Morris Rd., London and Amy Lyons age 39 of Harrogate Tennessee-- both are still listed in critical condition at UK Hospital Lexington with multiple gunshot wounds.

An additional charge of wanton endangerment – first-degree has been placed on Michael Paul Collier the alleged shooter regarding a five-year-old child that was at the residence at the time of the shooting.

Photos of both accused individuals – Michael Paul Collier and Kathy Gail Middleton are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

The investigation is continuing by Detective Chris Edwards, Detective Kyle Gray, and Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry.

Background information from earlier news release:

Detective Kyle Gray along with Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry and Detective Chris Edwards are investigating a triple shooting which occurred off Huff Road, approximately 5 miles north of London early Tuesday morning January 24, 2017 at approximately 12:20 AM.

Apparently, deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a female subject had been shot.

When deputies arrived at the scene they located a deceased male victim with multiple gunshot wounds outside his pickup truck. This individual has been identified as: Gordon Browning in his 50s of Huff Rd., East Bernstadt – pronounced deceased at the scene by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling.

In addition, 2 female victims who have not been identified had multiple gunshot wounds and were transported by Ambulance Inc. Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London and then airlifted to UK Medical Center both in critical condition.

Two subjects have been arrested and are identified as:

Michael Paul Collier age 36 of Morris Rd., London charged with murder and two counts of assault first-degree.

Kathy Gail Middleton age 35 of Bowling Ridge Rd., London – charged with tampering with physical evidence – allegedly this subject removed the weapon used in the shooting.

These two individuals are lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

The shooting appears to be the result of a domestic argument. 2 weapons have been recovered.

Assisting on the investigation and arrests were Laurel County Sheriff's Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Shannon Jones, and Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9" Edge".

Also assisting were Kentucky State Police, London City Police, and East Bernstadt Volunteer Fire Department.

Investigation is continuing by Laurel County Sheriff's detectives.

