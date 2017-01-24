BIGBARN Radio Live

Stepfather & Mother charged with Sexual Abuse 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age - Laurel County

London County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards along with Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Capt. Chuck Johnson and Lieut. Greg Poynter arrested Jordan Young age 26 of Harrod Branch Road, London on Tuesday afternoon January 24, 2017 at approximately 1:48 PM.

The arrest occurred in London at the Sheriff's office following an investigation by detectives and deputies who determined that this individual allegedly subjected an 8 year old female victim to sexual contact on 4 separate occasions.

Jordan Young was charged with 4 counts of Sexual Abuse 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age.

He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Facility.

A short time later on Tuesday afternoon January 24th 2017 at approximately 2:39 PM, a second individual identified as: Sable Young age 30 of Harrod Branch Road, London was arrested.

The arrest occurred in London at the Laurel County Sheriff's office following an investigation conducted by detectives and deputies who determined through investigation that this subject (mother of the victim) allegedly knew for three years that the child was being subjected to sexual contact by the child's stepfather.

Sable Young was charged with 4 counts of sexual abuse – first-degree – victim under 12 years of age and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. 

Social Services was notified and are also investigating.

Photos are the accused.

