Treasurer Ball appoints new Chief of Staff; hires Rand Paul D.C. staffer





FRANKFORT, KY. (January 24, 2017) – Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball announced today that she has promoted her current Communications Director, OJ Oleka, to serve as Chief of Staff and Assistant State Treasurer.

“For the past year, OJ has shaped the message coming out of my office,” Treasurer Ball said in a statement. “He has been a leader in developing policy goals and has developed a strong understanding of all functions within Treasury. I’m confident in his ability to do the job.”

As Chief of Staff, Oleka will advise Treasurer Ball on policy and legislative issues, while also managing the day-to-day operations in Treasury.

“Treasurer Ball is one of best leaders in Kentucky,” Oleka said. “It is an honor to serve in this capacity.” Oleka is a Frankfort native; he has an MBA from Bellarmine University and a bachelor's degree in Marketing from the University of Louisville, where he served as Student Body President and Chairman of the Board of Student Body Presidents. Oleka led the Unclaimed Property Division as Director during Treasurer Ball's first year. Prior to joining Treasurer Ball’s staff, Oleka served in numerous private sector and non-profit management roles. Oleka will continue to maintain the communication duties within the office.

Treasurer Ball has also hired Samara Heavrin to serve as the Unclaimed Property Division Director. In addition to that role, Heavrin will assist in promoting Treasurer Ball’s new STABLE Kentucky initiative and other legislative priorities.

"Samara is a tremendous asset to our team," Treasurer Ball said. “She is a hard worker and will bring an additional level of organization and a fresh perspective to our team.”

Heavrin is also a Kentucky native, with roots in Grayson County. Prior to joining Treasurer Ball, Heavrin worked for Senator Rand Paul in his Washington, D.C. office for two years, serving as Executive Assistant and leading the scheduling and logistics efforts. Prior to Senator Paul’s office, Heavrin worked for Congressman Brett Guthrie.

“It is great to be home working for such an accomplished public servant in Treasurer Ball,” Heavrin said. “I’m excited for this new opportunity.” Heavrin is a Western Kentucky University graduate with a degree in Advertising.

The appointments were made at the beginning of this year.