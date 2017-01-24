BIGBARN Radio Live

Golden Alert issued for missing Ohio man - Whitley County

Randall Alan Walker

WCSD Press Release | Jan 24, 2017 | - Around 11 a.m. January 24, 2017, Whitley County E911 was contacted regarding a missing person. According to the caller, Randall Alan Walker, 54, of Ohio, was last seen around 3 a.m. while he and a friend were stopped at the northbound I-75 rest area.

Walker never returned. He left behind personal belongings, including his medication and a cane to assist with walking.

Walker (pictured) is approximately 5’8″ tall and weighs around 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black fleece over top of a gray shirt, blue jeans and boots. Anybody with information of Walker’s whereabouts is asked to contact Whitley Co. E911 at (606) 549-6017. In case of emergency, always dial 911.

Sergeant Todd Shelley is investigating. He was assisted by Chief Deputy Tim Baker. In search efforts, the sheriff’s department was assisted by Whitley Co. Emergency Management Director Danny Moses, Kentucky Emergency Management Area Director Jerry Rains, South Whitley Fire Department and the Williamsburg Fire Department

