Clay County residents can apply for college scholarship

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 25, 2017) — Residents of Clay County can now apply for the 2017-2018 Kentucky Coal County College Completion Scholarship. The scholarship helps residents of the state’s coal‐producing counties complete a bachelor’s degree.

A student must:

Be a U.S. citizen and a permanent resident of a Kentucky coal‐producing county.

Have earned at least 60 credit hours toward a bachelor’s degree.

Be enrolled at least half‐time in a bachelor’s degree program.

Be in good academic standing.

Have no past-due financial obligations to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

The award amounts are:

Up to $7,027 per year at a nonprofit, independent college in a coal-producing county.

Up to $2,377 per year at a public university extension campus in a coal‐producing county.

Up to $3,514 per year at a public or nonprofit, independent college whose main campus is in Kentucky but is not in a coal‐producing county.

The scholarship may be used at college not in a coal‐producing county only if the student is pursuing an approved bachelor’s degree program in a major not offered at any college in a coal‐producing county.

To apply, students must submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the Kentucky Coal County College Completion Scholarship application at www.kheaa.com before May 1. To access the online application, students must sign in from the home page. Scholarships are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis according to the date the FAFSA was submitted.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call (800) 928-8926, ext. 6-7214.