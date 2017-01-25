Vehicle Pursuit and Arrest / Rockcastle and Laurel Counties





London, Ky. (January 25, 2017) – On Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at approximately 12:23 AM, Trooper Brian Maupin received a call about a possible stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Castle Inn Motel in the city limits of Mount Vernon in Rockcastle County.

Upon arrival, Trooper Maupin observed the occupied Dodge Caliber and activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. The operator of the vehicle later identified as Robert C. Scott, 20, of Louisville,KY accelerated and took off traveling south on US HWY 25 towards Livingston.

A vehicle pursuit was initiated and Scott continued traveling southbound on US HWY 25 at a high rate of speed for approximately 10 miles until the pursuit reached the city limits of Livingston at which time the pursuit was terminated.

After several minutes, Trooper Maupin relocated the vehicle and a pursuit was initiated once again. Scott continued traveling southbound on US HWY 25 towards Laurel County for approximately 10 miles where Troopers from Post 11 had successfully deployed an issued tire deflation device at the Rockcastle and Laurel County line. The tire deflation device successfully disabled Scott’s vehicle. After the vehicle came to a stop, Scott was apprehended without incident.

Scott was arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center and charged with Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree and Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.

Trooper Maupin continues the investigation. He was assisted by Troopers from Post 11, Kentucky Vehicle Enforcement Officers and London City Police Department.

Photo of accused courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.