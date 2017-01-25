BIGBARN Radio Live

Pedestrian jumping in and out of traffic arrested in Laurel County

Wednesday, 25 January 2017 13:01
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that Deputy Travis Napier arrested Travis Hall, age 31, West 4th St., London, on Tuesday evening, January 24, 2017, at approximately 4:50 PM.

The arrest occurred on US 25W, approximately 10 miles south of London after Deputy Napier, while on routine patrol, observed this individual jumping in and out of traffic swinging his arms and cursing at vehicles and bystanders.

Deputy Napier conducted an investigation and determined that this individual was under the influence. Travis Hall was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and disorderly conduct – second-degree and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.


