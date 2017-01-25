Secretary Grimes Honors Appalachian Regional Healthcare with Civic Engagement Award

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes on Tuesday recognized Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) as the first 2017 honoree in her office’s Corporations for the Commonwealth program. Grimes launched Corporations for the Commonwealth last year to recognize Kentucky businesses that demonstrate a commitment to giving, a drive to improve local and/or regional communities, and a culture of giving within their organizations.

"Appalachian Regional Healthcare is one of those organizations that demonstrates exactly the type of engagement and investment we want to highlight," said Grimes. "ARH is dedicated to the region it serves, promoting the health and welfare of the people who live in its service area and beyond by offering assistance to those who need it most."

ARH serves more than 350,000 people with healthcare resources, including hospitals, home health services, pharmacies, and physician practices. ARH is well-known for providing millions in healthcare services for patients who are not able to afford care or insurance, including $58 million in uncompensated care in the last year. ARH is a major driving force for economic development in the region by employing more than 5,000 people, making the organization the largest employer in southern and eastern Kentucky.

To further improve the health of the citizens it serves, ARH heavily promotes the importance of preventive health screenings, and last year provided more than $1 million in community benefit activities through community outreach events in Kentucky and West Virginia.

ARH partners with the communities it serves in ongoing efforts by leading economic groups – including One East KY, One Harlan County, and the Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance – to help improve economic and quality of life conditions.

Joe Grossman, president and chief executive officer of ARH, accepted the Corporations of the Commonwealth award on behalf of the health system and its employees.

"ARH is honored to be the recipient of an award that applauds our health system's commitment to medical excellence, inside and outside of our hospitals," Grossman said. "In addition to keeping the residents we serve well, ARH is proud to be a strong driving force for economic development and a dedicated community partner in a region we have served for the past 61 years."

Corporations for the Commonwealth recognizes one large (more than 50 employees) and one small (50 employees or fewer) organization through a nomination process that is open to the public. Persons may nominate businesses at sos.ky.gov.