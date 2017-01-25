LONDON POLICE ARREST MAN FOR UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT AND FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT









LONDON, KY — On Friday, Jan. 20th, London Police were dispatched to Dairy Queen on KY-192 for a report of a female being held against her will, who jumped out of a red Dodge Charger.

Through investigation, Richard McCrocklin, 28, of Winchester, KY., was arrested.

Upon the arrival of Ofc. Ashley Wampler at Dairy Queen, she made contact with Melissa Owen, who stated she had met her ex-boyfriend, McCrocklin, in Richmond. He then would not let her out of his vehicle and drove southbound on I-75. She said that while inside the southbound vehicle, he made numerous threats of killing her by driving them into a semi-truck.

Owen attempted to get out of the vehicle at the US 25 and KY-192 intersection, but McCrocklin grabbed her hair and kept her from exiting the vehicle. He then pulled into Dairy Queen, where Owen struggled before she was able to jump out of his vehicle. Owen had red marks on her right ear, chest, and on the back of her neck.

While patrolling, Ofc. Justin Roby conducted a traffic stop on McCrocklin who was spotted on south US 25 turning onto KY-192. When asked about the red marks on Owen, McCrocklin stated that he was just attempting to get his girlfriend to get back inside the vehicle. He was then read his Miranda Rights and he refused to give a statement.

Assisting at the scene was Sgt. Randy Medlock and Ofc. Drew Wilson.

Richard McCrocklin was arrested and charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree domestic violence assault. He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.