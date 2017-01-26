BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 444 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Update to the Officer Involved Shooting and Murder Investigation / Whitley County

Thursday, 26 January 2017 15:24 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


London, Ky. - On January 13, 2017 at 10:44 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 11 London received a call from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department needing assistance involving an officer involved shooting on U.S. 25W (south) in Williamsburg.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Whitley County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a shooting at 10:12 p.m. that occurred at a residence off of U.S.25W in Williamsburg. Two deputies arrived at the residence and entered the residence.

Once the deputies entered into the residence a female brandished a weapon and pointed it at the deputies. One of the deputies fired his weapon at the female striking her. The female was transported to Baptist Health Corbin and then transported to U.K. Medical Center in Lexington for treatment.

** UPDATE**

On Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at approximately 11:30 AM, Courtney L. Taylor, 41, of Williamsburg, KY was released from the University of Kentucky Medical Center and transported to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Detective Billy Correll is continuing the investigation.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.