Manslaughter Investigation and Arrest / McCreary County

Thursday, 26 January 2017 15:51 | PDF | Print | E-mail
London, Ky. (January 26, 2017) –On Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at approximately 11:50 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a call from the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance with a possible kidnapping that had occurred at a residence on HWY 1651 in McCreary County.

Upon arrival, KSP Detectives learned the victim Gary L. Roberts, 40, of Pine Knot, KY was last seen leaving his residence with Kenneth L. Mullins, 25, of Huntsville, TN in a pickup truck at a high rate of speed. The victim’s body was discovered a short time later on the roadway by police near Century Lane.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by the McCreary County Coroner’s Office.

Upon further investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Mullins and he was arrested a short time later in Oneida, TN.

The victim’s body will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The exact cause of death is pending.

KSP Detective Eric Moore is in charge of the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, McCreary County Sheriff’s Office, McCreary County Coroner’s Office and the Oneida, TN Police Department.

