Domestic Violence arrest in Laurel County





Laurel county, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shawn Jackson along with Deputy Daniel Grigsby arrested William Brannon age 57 of US 25 N., London early Wednesday morning January 25, 2017 at approximately 5:15 AM.

The arrest occurred off US 25 N., approximately 7 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to investigate a male subject allegedly out-of-control and involved in a domestic altercation.

When deputies arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation they found the female victim with red marks on the side of her face and she stated that she had been punched in the face with a closed fist, and shoved to the floor.

The suspect stated that he got upset and punched the victim in the face.

William Brannon was charged with assault – 4th degree – domestic violence and was lodged in the Laurel County detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



