Indictment Returned for Rape, Subject Sought by KSP

Thursday, 26 January 2017
Smiths Grove, KY (January 26, 2017) - The Edmonson County Grand Jury returned an Indictment for multiple counts of Rape, Sodomy, and Sexual Abuse on a male subject in reference to an investigation that has been conducted in Edmonson County by the Kentucky State Police.

An Indictment warrant was issued for 31 year old Dustin Ray Russell of Smiths Grove for charges that stemmed from an investigation of allegations involving a female juvenile, not directly related to the suspect, but an acquaintance where Russell was placed in a position of trust. The Edmonson County Grand Jury Indictment has charged him with:

• Rape 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 YOA (2 counts)

• Sodomy 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 YOA (6 counts)

• Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 YOA (5 counts)

Russell is white male described as being 6’0” tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes (see attached photo).

Anyone with information to the whereabouts of Dustin Russell is asked to call KSP Post 3 Bowling Green at (270) 782-2010. The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Detective Jeremy Hodges. No other details are available for release at this time.

