Standoff in Knox County ends with an arrest





Bimble, Ky. (January 28, 2017) On January 27, 2017 at approximately 2:40 p.m. Barbourville Police Department received a call of a possible domestic violence compliant at the Bimble Shell station located off of U.S.25E.

Barbourville Police Officers arrived at the gas station and located a male individual outside of the store fitting the description that was reported to them. Once officers confronted him, he began to flee of foot across Ky. 3439 into a wooded area. Barbourville Officers continued pursing him for approximately two hours before located him inside of a residence on Hobbs Hollow Road. At that time Officers with Barbourville Police Department set up a perimeter around the residence and began trying to negotiate with him.

Barbourville Police Department requested assistance from Kentucky State Police at approximately 5:30 p.m. Troopers from Post 10 Harlan responded to the scene and a short time later KSP Special Response Team was activated. Once the Special Response Team arrived, they began negotiations. At approximately 6:20 a.m. January 28, 2017 members of the Response Team located this individual in the attic. At approximately 6:45 a.m. they were able to place him into custody.

KSP has arrested David Wilson, 50, from Lexington Ky. He has been taken to Barbourville ARH for minor medical treatment. Once he is released from the hospital he will be taken to the Knox County Detention. Charges will be released at a later date.

Case is still under investigation from both KSP and Barbourville Police Depart. Both Departments will be filing charges against Mr. Wilson.