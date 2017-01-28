BIGBARN Radio Live

Burglary arrest in Laurel County with additional suspects being sought

Saturday, 28 January 2017 09:29
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Gary Mehler arrested Kenneth T. Hines II age 18 of Old Hwy. 25, Corbin on Thursday afternoon January 26, 2017 at approximately 3:34 PM.

The arrest occurred after Deputy Mehler developed information regarding a burglary of a residence and the victim's shop that he investigated on January 20, 2017 on Cooper Hill Lane, approximately 8 miles south of London.

During the investigation of that burglary he learned that several items were stolen including three pistols, a flatscreen TV, and a security camera system (was ripped off the wall and stolen). The suspects had kicked the front door in on the residence to make entry.

The victim has been identified as the suspect's biological grandfather.

Kenneth T. Hines II is charged with Burglary – first-degree; burglary – third-degree; and criminal mischief – first-degree.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Additional suspects are being sought with additional arrests expected.

Photo of accused is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.


