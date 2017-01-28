Kentucky residents have chance to win an iPad in KHEAA drawing





FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 26, 2017) — Kentucky residents have another chance to win a new iPad from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) in a sweepstakes being held through Facebook in February.

The contest runs from 12 a.m. on Feb. 1 through 12 a.m. on March 1.

To enter, a Kentuckian must visit the KHEAA Facebook page, click on the “Giveaway” tab on the left side of the KHEAA Facebook page and answer one question about college. On a mobile device, the giveaway post is pinned to the top of the KHEAA Facebook page. KHEAA will not share or sell any personal information to a third party.

Only Kentucky residents are eligible. Employees of KHEAA or its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC), and their immediate family members are not eligible. Prior winners are also not eligible.

The drawing will be held in early March, and the winner will be notified by email. The winner must respond by email within three calendar days to receive the iPad with Retina display. If no response is received within three days, another winner will be drawn.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.



