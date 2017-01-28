KSP Charges Bullitt Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses





HILLVIEW, Ky. — On January 26, 2017, at approximately 8:24 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Mark A. Raeber, 35, on a charge related to distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Raeber was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Hillview on January 26, 2017. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Raeber is currently charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. The charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

He was lodged in the Bullitt County Detention Center.