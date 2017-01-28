KSP Troopers Work Inauguration

Fifty-two Kentucky State Police Troopers were sworn in as temporary Deputy U.S. Marshals to help provide security during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, DC on January 20.

Shown left to right are Tpr. Taylor Mills, of KSP Post 10 in Harlan, Tpr. First Class Bradley Ramsey, of the KSP Canine Section, and Tpr. Matt Martin, of KSP Post 9 in Pikeville, who joined fellow troopers at their assigned duty location on Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

Additional photographs of this detail can be found on the KSP Flickr page: https://www.flickr.com/photos/kentuckystatepolice/albums/72157677888133450