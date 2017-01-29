BIGBARN Radio Live

LONDON POLICE ARREST WOMAN FOR SEXUAL CRIMES WITH MINORS

Sunday, 29 January 2017 14:28
LONDON KY—On Wednesday, Jan. 25th London Police arrived at the residence of Tara Cousineau on Smokey Lane in Corbin to serve an indictment warrant for her arrest.

She was arrested for sexually related offenses and for providing drugs and alcohol to juveniles.

On January 17th Cousineau’s case was presented to the Laurel County Grand Jury and on January 20th an indictment was returned on her.

Cousineau age 38 had provided drugs and alcohol to three juveniles and had sexual contact with a 14-year-old and 15-year-old male.

When London Police Det. Sgt. Joe Smith and Sgt. Danny Robinson arrested her at her home, she was brought to the Department and processed by Det. Stacy Anderkin.

Cousineau was charged with two counts of third-degree rape, three counts of third-degree sodomy, and three counts of unlawful transactions with a minor of the second-degree. She was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.


