NWS Weather Forecast for Manchester, KY 40962





Manchester KY 40962 - NWS detailed weather forecast from Sunday afternoon January 29th through Tuesday night January 31st, 2017.

This Afternoon - Snow showers. High near 38. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight - Snow showers, mainly before 3am. Low around 22. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Monday - Isolated snow showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night - Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 36 by 4am. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 53. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.