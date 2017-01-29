Social Services called to scene of a welfare check on 3 small children in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shawn Jackson along with Deputy Shannon Jones arrested Allen Buttery Jr. 25 of Standard Ave., Corbin on Friday night January 27, 2017 at approximately 11:35 PM.

The arrest occurred at apartments off American Greeting Card Road after deputies were dispatched to conduct a welfare check for the safety of three small children there.

When deputies arrived at the scene they detected the strong odor of marijuana in the apartment and found this subject caring for 3 children all under the age of five. This subject told deputies that he had been smoking marijuana in the apartment.

Deputies learned that this subject was keeping the children while their mother was at work. This subject is the biological father of three children. Social Services was called to the scene and the children were placed with other family members.

Deputies learned that Allen Buttery Jr. was wanted on numerous warrants from three counties. Allen Buttery Jr. was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

In addition:

This subject was charged on a Knox County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on numerous traffic violations, a Whitley County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear for arraignment on a traffic charge, and a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court regarding charges of operating a suspended or revoked operators license, reckless driving, and other traffic violations.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.