UPDATE - Standoff in Knox County ends with an arrest

The Knox County Sheriff's Department assisted on scene in this incident

Bimble, Ky. - On January 27, 2017 at approximately 2:40 p.m. Barbourville Police Department received a call of a possible domestic violence compliant at the Bimble Shell station located off of U.S.25E. Barbourville Police Officers arrived at the gas station and located a male individual outside of the store fitting the description that was reported to them.

Once officers confronted him, he began to flee of foot across Ky3439 into a wooded area. Barbourville Officers continued pursing him for approximately two hours before located him inside of a residence on Hobbs Hollow Road. At that time Officers with Barbourville Police Department set up a perimeter around the residence and began trying to negotiate with him.

Barbourville Police Department requested assistance from Kentucky State Police at approximately 5:30 p.m. Troopers from Post 10 Harlan responded to the scene and a short time later KSP Special Response Team was activated.

Once the Special Response Team arrived, they began negotiations. At approximately 6:20 a.m. January 28, 2017 members of the Response Team located this individual in the attic. At approximately 6:45 a.m. they were able to place him into custody.

KSP has arrested David Wilson, 50, from Lexington Ky. He was taken to Barbourville ARH for minor medical treatment and then taken to the Knox County Detention Center. Along with several other agencies, Knox County S.O. and Sheriff Mike Smith, Knox EMS SORT, and Knox EMS assisted on scene.

Arrested and charged in regard to this incident are:

David R. Wilson, 50 of Lexington, KY charged with:

Resisting Arrest

Burglary 1st Degree

Menacing

Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Foot)

Criminal Mischief 1st Degree

Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon

Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (Police) 10 Cts.

Melissa Drummer AKA Mary Drummer, 40 of Lexington, KY

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree - Meth

Carrying Concealed Deadly Weapon

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Both were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center

Source of update: Knox County, Ky Sheriff's Department