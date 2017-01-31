BIGBARN Radio Live

Private, home school students can use free ILPs

Tuesday, 31 January 2017
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 30, 2017) — Kentucky students who attend private or home schools have free access to Individual Learning Plans from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority.

KHEAA works with Career Cruising, which provides the ILP the state uses in all public schools, to give private and home school students in grades 6 through 12 the same planning tool.

ILPs let students explore careers, set up education plans, create résumés and establish personal goals to become college and career ready.

A private or home school student who wants to set up an ILP should log in on kheaa.com. Private schools that want to set up accounts for their students should contact their regional outreach counselor. Contact information can be found behind the Counselors tab at kheaa.com by selecting KHEAA Outreach Services, then Outreach Counselors.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.

