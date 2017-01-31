PRIDE offers solid waste management workshops across the region





SOMERSET, KY — Southern and Eastern Kentuckians are invited to a free workshop to learn more about solid waste management as well as how to organize and recruit volunteers for a Spring Cleanup event in their community.

Starting in February, PRIDE will host six free workshops across southeastern Kentucky to assist communities with their solid waste management issues. Topics addressed at the workshops include: How to Start a Regional Recycling Center, Sustainable Use of Solid Waste and Solid Waste Management Volunteer Recruitment.

“The first half of the workshop will discuss a variety of practical solutions for reducing solid waste in your facilities and communities,” said PRIDE’s Tammie Wilson. “I encourage attendees to bring a list of challenges they face in reducing their solid waste stream, as well as a list of strategies that have proven effective in their community.”

“After lunch, which is free to participants, the discussion will continue, including a talk about waste tire collection followed by how to recruit and equip volunteers for PRIDE Spring Cleanup Month,” Wilson said.

“The workshop is free, but space is limited, so we need you to RSVP,” Wilson explained. “To reserve your spot, please call us, toll free, at 888-577-4339, or e-mail us at clenox@centertech.com.”

From the following list, participants can choose the workshop date and location that is most convenient for them:

February 14, 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. CT, at the Lake Cumberland Area Development District, 2384 Lakeway Dr., Russell Springs.

February 15, 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. ET, at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital, 145 Newcomb Ave., Mt. Vernon.

February 16, 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. ET, at the Bell County Theater, 114 Kentucky Ave., Pineville.

March 1, 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. ET, at the Morehead Conference Center, 111 East First St., Morehead.

March 2, 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. ET, at the Mountain Arts Center, 50 Hal Rogers Dr., Prestonsburg.

March 3, 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. ET, at the Jackson City Fire Department, Station 1 Fire Station Dr., Jackson.

PRIDE is celebrating “A Generation of Change” in 2017 with the 20th anniversary of the organization’s founding. “We’ve seen a big change in the mindset of people in the last 20 years,” said Wilson. “People realize how important taking care of their environment is and are taking more proactive steps to protect it. We are happy to be able to offer these solid waste management workshops and give community leaders and members valuable information they can take home and use the create a more desirable environment.”

About PRIDE

PRIDE, which stands for “Personal Responsibility In a Desirable Environment,” was founded in 1997 by Congressman Hal Rogers (KY-5) and the late James Bickford, who was the Kentucky Secretary for Natural Resources and Environmental Protection. The PRIDE mission is to contribute to the economic and cultural growth of southern and eastern Kentucky by improving water quality, cleaning up solid waste problems and advancing environmental education, in order to improve living conditions for its residents while enhancing the potential for tourism industry growth in the region. For more information visit he PRIDE web site at www.kypride.org.