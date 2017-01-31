BIGBARN Radio Live

Boil Water Advisory issued for customers of North Manchester Water Association

Tuesday, 31 January 2017 14:09
Clay County, KY - A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for the customers of North Manchester Water Association for Fox Hollow from Phillips Diversified to Charlie Sizemore Road and Charlie Sizemore Road from Ralph Hollin to Bridge at Hickory Hills, including Fox Trails Estates and all side roads off these two roads effective Tuesday, January 31st until further notice, due to a line break.

The potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply; therefore, this boil water advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure. Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking by bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.

This advisory will remain in effect until the situation has been corrected and test results have shown the water to be of acceptable quality. Consumers should flush their own plumbing when service is restored.

