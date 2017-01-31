KSP Conducts Death Investigation in Jackson County





SAND GAP, Ky. (January 31, 2017) –The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was called just before 10:00 pm last night in reference to a fatal shooting that occurred on D&M Loop Road in northern Jackson County.

KSP Post 7 Troopers and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, and located a deceased man lying at the end of a driveway near D&M Road. The initial investigation indicates that the deceased was fatally shot during an altercation between himself and another man. The alleged shooter left the scene and was located a short time later at a nearby residence by KSP and the Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Martin, 45 years old of Jackson County was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner. His body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy. No charges have been filed against the alleged shooter at this time.

The ongoing death investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Rob Morris. He was assisted at the scene by KSP Personnel, Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Jackson County Coroner.