County Audits to Be Released on Thursday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (February 1, 2017) – Mike Harmon, Kentucky’s 47th Auditor of Public Accounts, announced his office will release the following county audits on Thursday, February 2nd, which will be posted on the web at auditor.ky.gov:
2015 Audits
Floyd County Clerk Fee Account
LaRue County Fiscal Court
Leslie County Sheriff Fee Account
Logan County Clerk Fee Account
Logan County Sheriff Fee Account
Muhlenberg County Sheriff Fee Account
McCreary County Sheriff Fee Account
Ohio County Sheriff Fee Account
Robertson County Sheriff Fee Account
Trigg County Sheriff Fee Account
2014 Audits
Martin County Outgoing Sheriff Tax Settlement
Pike County Incoming Sheriff Tax Settlement
Pike County Outgoing Sheriff Tax Settlement
Pike County Sheriff Tax Settlement-Oil & Gas Fund
Pike County Sheriff Tax Settlement-Unmined Coal Fund
###
The Auditor of Public Accounts ensures that public resources are protected, accurately valued, properly accounted for, and effectively employed to raise the quality of life of Kentuckians.
Call 1-800-KY-ALERT or visit our website to report suspected waste and abuse.