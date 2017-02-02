BIGBARN Radio Live

County Audits to Be Released on Thursday

Thursday, 02 February 2017 11:21 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Mike Harmon

FRANKFORT, Ky. (February 1, 2017) – Mike Harmon, Kentucky’s 47th Auditor of Public Accounts, announced his office will release the following county audits on Thursday, February 2nd, which will be posted on the web at auditor.ky.gov:

2015 Audits

Floyd County Clerk Fee Account

LaRue County Fiscal Court

Leslie County Sheriff Fee Account

Logan County Clerk Fee Account

Logan County Sheriff Fee Account

Muhlenberg County Sheriff Fee Account

McCreary County Sheriff Fee Account

Ohio County Sheriff Fee Account

Robertson County Sheriff Fee Account

Trigg County Sheriff Fee Account


2014 Audits

Martin County Outgoing Sheriff Tax Settlement

Pike County Incoming Sheriff Tax Settlement

Pike County Outgoing Sheriff Tax Settlement

Pike County Sheriff Tax Settlement-Oil & Gas Fund

Pike County Sheriff Tax Settlement-Unmined Coal Fund

###

The Auditor of Public Accounts ensures that public resources are protected, accurately valued, properly accounted for, and effectively employed to raise the quality of life of Kentuckians.

Call 1-800-KY-ALERT or visit our website to report suspected waste and abuse.

