County Audits to Be Released on Thursday





FRANKFORT, Ky. (February 1, 2017) – Mike Harmon, Kentucky’s 47th Auditor of Public Accounts, announced his office will release the following county audits on Thursday, February 2nd, which will be posted on the web at auditor.ky.gov:

2015 Audits

Floyd County Clerk Fee Account

LaRue County Fiscal Court

Leslie County Sheriff Fee Account

Logan County Clerk Fee Account

Logan County Sheriff Fee Account

Muhlenberg County Sheriff Fee Account

McCreary County Sheriff Fee Account

Ohio County Sheriff Fee Account

Robertson County Sheriff Fee Account

Trigg County Sheriff Fee Account





2014 Audits

Martin County Outgoing Sheriff Tax Settlement

Pike County Incoming Sheriff Tax Settlement

Pike County Outgoing Sheriff Tax Settlement

Pike County Sheriff Tax Settlement-Oil & Gas Fund

Pike County Sheriff Tax Settlement-Unmined Coal Fund

###

