Georgia fugitive arrested in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's Office SRU (Special Response Unit) commanded by Maj. Rodney Van Zant arrested Lewis Waller age 34 of Mountain Valley, Georgia on Tuesday afternoon January 31, 2017 at approximately 2:36 PM.

The arrest occurred off Ky 1223, approximately 11 miles south of London after the Sheriff's Office developed information on the whereabouts of a fugitive wanted out of Meriwether County, Manchester, Georgia on numerous charges including: battery family violence, four counts of cruelty to children third-degree, theft by taking -auto, and bail jumping.

While en route to the residence where the suspect was believed to be located at, the Sheriff's Office received information that a domestic was occurring at that location.

Upon arrival at the scene, the Sheriff's Office SRU located the wanted individual and arrested him without incident. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

This individual was lodged him in the Laurel County Detention Center.

The SRU team included: Maj. Rodney Van Zant, Detective Jason Back, Detective James Sizemore, and Deputy Josh Scott.

Photo courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



