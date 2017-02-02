Two arrested in Laurel County after police stop a vehicle traveling 72 mph in 55 mph zone

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shawn Jackson along with Deputy Daniel Grigsby, and Deputy Larry Parrott with assistance from Corbin City Police and Knox County Sheriff's Office arrested two individuals in a white GM Yukon Denali early Wednesday morning February 1, 2017 at approximately 3:01 AM.

The arrest occurred off East Cumberland Gap Pkwy., approximately 11 miles south of London after Deputy Jackson conducted a traffic stop on this vehicle driving 72 mph in a 55 zone.

During the traffic stop Deputy Jackson located a needle and syringe in the possession of the two occupants. In addition, the passenger in the vehicle was determined to have two outstanding warrants and was found in possession of reported stolen property.

Deputies arrested:

The female driver: Cassey Mason age 33 of Gayle Hart Road, Rockhold, Kentucky charging him with speeding – 17 miles over the speed limit; failure of owner to maintain required insurance – first offense; failure to wear seatbelts; failure to signal; possession of drug paraphernalia; and other traffic violations.

The passenger identified as: Joseph Tiernan age 44 of Mobley Bend road, Corbin – this subject was found to be in possession of a large amount of items that had been reported stolen from southern Laurel County. Those items included several rodeo items including chaps, bull rope, 2 cowboy hats, and a cell phone. This subject advised he was going to try to get rid of the items. This subject was charged with: Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000, and Possession of Drug Paraphenalia.Also, this subject was charged on a Knox County warrant of arrest charging theft – receipt of stolen credit/debit card; fraudulent use of credit card under $500 within a six-month period; and attempted fraudulent use of credit card under $500 within a six-month period. This arrest warrant was based on an investigation conducted by Corbin city police officer Wade Mitchell with assistance from Laurel County Deputy Brad Mink. This arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by Corbin City Police Officer Wade Mitchell regarding the alleged use of a stolen debit card at a fast food restaurant in Corbin and an attempted use of a stolen debit card to attempt to make a $433 purchase from a Walgreens in Corbin. The suspect was identified following a joint investigation between Laurel County Deputy Brad Mink and Corbin patrolmen Wade Mitchell after this subject was observed on surveillance video allegedly using another stolen debit card at a service station on US 25 E. Deputy Mink had investigated a theft where a wallet and garage door opener were taken from a victim's vehicle at a business nearby. Joseph Tiernan was also charged on a Laurel County warrant of arrest charging theft of contents from vehicle under $500; theft by unlawful taking under $500; and three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card under $500 within the six months period. These charges were the result of an investigation conducted by Deputy Brad Mink where allegedly this individual gained entry to a victim's vehicle located at a business on West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. and after gaining entry removed the victim's wallet with contents and a garage door opener. This subject then used one of the stolen debit cards at a fast food restaurant in Corbin and at a service station in Corbin and attempted to use the debit card and identification at a Walgreens in Corbin. Walgreens declined debit card.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



