Kim McCann of Ashland joins PRIDE Board of Directors









SOMERSET, KY – Kim McCann has joined the Board of Directors at Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, Inc. She will volunteer her time and expertise to direct PRIDE, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the environment in 42 counties of southern and eastern Kentucky.

McCann is a native of eastern Kentucky and currently resides in Boyd County where she practices law at VanAntwerp Attorneys, LLP located in Ashland. She is a graduate of the University of Kentucky Law School with more than thirty years of legal experience.

“We are pleased to welcome Kim to the Board of Directors,” said Tammie Wilson, PRIDE President/Chief Executive Officer. “Her vast knowledge of the law will be a huge asset to the PRIDE cause. We are happy to have her as part of the PRIDE team.”

McCann was recently selected as one of only eight individuals in Kentucky to serve as an executive board member of Shaping our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR) which is chaired by Governor Matt Bevin and U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers. She also assisted with the business organization and formation of SOAR as a legal entity.

“As a native of eastern Kentucky, I am most interested in job development and economic growth for the entire region of eastern Kentucky with a focus on improving the lives of all its residents,” McCann said. “I’m happy to be a part of the PRIDE initiative and the work they do to move the region forward.”

While new to the PRIDE board, McCann is very active in the Ashland community serving on the board of directors for the Paramount Arts Center, Ashland Hospital Corporation, Boyd County Public Library and The Boyd County Public School Foundation for Children.

“As we celebrate PRIDE’s 20th anniversary, it is very gratifying to have been able to maintain such a strong level of commitment within our region,” commented Wilson. “Volunteers, such as Kim, who believe in our mission and are willing to pitch in and help move it forward are the backbone of PRIDE.”

The PRIDE Board of Directors meets monthly to establish guidelines for PRIDE programs and approve the organization’s budget. Eleven board members are volunteers who bring their particular expertise to fulfilling the PRIDE mission. One staff member, the President/Chief Executive Officer, also serves on the board.

PRIDE, which stands for “Personal Responsibility In a Desirable Environment,” was founded in 1997 by Congressman Hal Rogers (KY-5) and the late James Bickford, who was the Kentucky Secretary for Natural Resources and Environmental Protection. The PRIDE mission is to contribute to the economic and cultural growth of southern and eastern Kentucky by improving water quality, cleaning up solid waste problems and advancing environmental education, in order to improve living conditions for its residents while enhancing the potential for tourism industry growth in the region.