Theft by Unlawful Taking arrest in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott arrested Tamara Smith age 24 of Dow Adkins Lane, Corbin on Wednesday night February 1, 2017 at approximately 7:15 PM.

The arrest occurred off Dow Adkins Lane, approximately 7 miles south of London after Deputy Parrott was dispatched to a complaint that a stolen vehicle was on the property of this suspect.

Upon arrival at the scene Deputy Parrott conducted an investigation and learned that the vehicle was reported stolen – the vehicle was identified as a 2008 Nissan Rogue.

Tamara Smith was charged with theft by unlawful taking – auto – $500 per more but under $10,000.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County detention Center.