Suspicious person complaint results in arrest - Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shawn Jackson arrested Shawn Holt age 28 of Hensley Rd., East Bernstadt early Thursday morning February 2, 2017 at approximately 4 AM.

The arrest occurred after Deputy Jackson was dispatched to a suspicious person complaint – that a male subject had been walking back and forth along highway 1394, 5 miles north of London near Hazel Green school.

When Deputy Jackson arrived at the scene he located this subject who immediately turned his back to the deputy while throwing items into the ditch apparently in an attempt to destroy and conceal the items from Deputy Jackson.

An investigation was conducted on the individual who was determined to be under the influence. In addition Deputy Jackson located a small plastic bag that the suspect stated was crystal meth that he had paid $50 for that he was going to shoot it up.

Upon arrival at the booking area, this subject had to be escorted from the police cruiser after he started kicking at Deputy Jackson.

Shawn Holt was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; tampering with physical evidence; menacing; and resisting arrest and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel Canyon Detention Center.



