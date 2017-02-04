BIGBARN Radio Live

Barbourville man arrested on meth-related charges

Saturday, 04 February 2017
WCSD Press Release | Feb 4, 2017 | - Around 10 p.m. January 31, 2017, Deputy Jonas Saunders went to a Hwy 779 (Brown’s Creek) residence in an attempt to serve a warrant. Dep. Saunders saw a man and woman inside of a vehicle and noticed suspicious behavior.

Dep. Saunders spoke to the male passenger, who appeared to be under the influence.

Upon further investigation, Dep. Saunders located a bag containing what’s believed to be methamphetamine in the man’s sock. Upon search of the vehicle, Dep. Saunders located a set of weighing scales under the seat where the man was sitting. Also located were straws with residue on them.

When Dep. Saunders went to place Allen D. Partin, 50, of Barbourville, under arrest, Partin resisted. Partin is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

