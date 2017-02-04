Wanton Endangerment arrests in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Kyle Gray along with Sgt. Kevin Berry arrested three individuals off Adams Road, approximately 10 miles south of London while assisting social services on a welfare check involving juveniles and drugs inside a residence there.

When deputies arrived at the scene a male subject inside the residence fled the scene into the woods behind the residence. Detectives located another male subject outside the residence along with more adults inside the residence.

In addition, four handguns were found inside the residence.

Detectives detected the odor of marijuana emitting from inside the residence. The three adults arrested admitted they had smoked marijuana inside the residence while the juveniles were present – a total of nine juveniles were located inside the residence ranging in age from 5 to 12.

Through investigation detectives and deputies located several pipes with residue, small baggies, straws and digital scales inside the residence.

In addition they located four different containers with different types of pills inside the containers.

Arrested was:

Ryan Heino age 38 of Adams Rd., London charged with eight counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree; public intoxication – controlled substances; four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia: and four counts of prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense.

Kristen Moses age 27 of Fields road, Corbin charged with eight counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree; public intoxication – controlled substances; four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia: and four counts of prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense.

Ansel Cornelius age 38 of Ford Street, Corbin charged with eight counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree; public intoxication – controlled substances; four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia: and four counts of prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense.

Social services placed the nine children with other family members.

Deputies assisting on the investigation and arrests included Lieut. Greg Poynter, Detective Chris Edwards, Deputy Brandon Broughton, Deputy Travis Napier, Dputy Larry Parrott, and Deputy Rick Cloyd.

The three arrested individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of Laurel County Detention Center.