Gov. Bevin Appoints Allan Robinson as Magistrate for the Sixth District of Clay County

Saturday, 04 February 2017 18:42
Gov. Matt Bevin

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 3, 2017) – Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed Allan E. Robinson, of Manchester, as Magistrate for the Sixth District of Clay County, to replace Johnny Johnson.

A graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Engineering, Robinson has worked as a mining engineer for Natural Resource Partners since 2003, following a 16-year career with Shamrock Coal Company. He holds licenses in real estate appraisal and land surveying, in addition to numerous engineering and mining certifications.

Robinson shall serve until this position is filled in accordance with the results of the November 2018 midterm election, pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Kentucky Constitution.

