LONDON POLICE ARREST MAN FOR STABBING TWO VICTIMS AT PLANTATION APARTMENTS

Sunday, 05 February 2017
LONDON KY—On Friday, Feb. 3rd at 11:27 p.m. London Police received a complaint of a possible assault at Plantation Apartments off South US 25.

Through investigation, Justonn Chadwell, 26, of London, was arrested.

Ofc. Steven Sparks arrived at the scene to speak to the supposed victim, Chadwell, who lived at Plantation Apartments. Chadwell had a swollen eye and advised that he had been in a physical altercation with nearby tenants who had already left the scene to seek medical attention. Chadwell refused medical treatment.

At 11:56 p.m. London Police received a complaint through Dispatch from Saint Joseph London KentuckyOne Health in reference to two victims of a stabbing being treated for their wounds. Upon contact with the two victims, they stated they were at their apartment with Chadwell having a verbal altercation when it turned physical. According to the victims, Chadwell then introduced an edged weapon and stabbed them. Both victims received serious physical injuries as a result.

Ofc. Sparks was assisted by Sgt. Eric Wilkerson and Ofc. Daryl Zanet who arrived back at Plantation Apartments and arrested Chadwell for two counts of first-degree assault. He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Ofc. Sparks is continuing the investigation.

