Domestic Violence arrest in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Tommy Houston along with Deputy Brad Mink arrested Errik Dummitt age 28 of Village Wood Court, London on Friday afternoon February 3, 2017 at approximately 2:22 PM.

The arrest occurred off Village wood court, approximately 6 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance there.

Upon arrival at the scene deputies observed this subject walking away from the residence. An investigation was conducted and deputies learned that this subject had allegedly been involved in a verbal argument with his wife that turned physical inside the residence.

Apparently the victim had been grabbed by the neck and shoved to the ground and she is pregnant. The victim was shown to have red marks on her neck and was transported to the hospital by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County.

Errik Dummitt was charged with assault – fourth degree – domestic violence and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.