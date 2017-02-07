BIGBARN Radio Live

Fraudulent Use of Credit Card arrest in Laurel County

Tuesday, 07 February 2017
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards along with Capt. Chuck Johnson arrested Christopher Surgener age 32 of Hemlock Lane, Corbin on Monday morning February 6, 2017 at approximately 10:52 AM.

The arrest occurred off Hemlock Drive, approximately 10 miles south of London after deputies developed information and located this suspect believed to be involved in the fraudulent use of a credit card and also wanted on outstanding warrants of arrest from Laurel County and Knox County.

Deputies located this individual inside a residence hiding under a pile of clothes in a closet and when arrested this subject failed to comply with deputies and had to be physically subdued.

Christopher Surgener was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card $500 or more but under $10,000 – allegedly, this individual utilized a credit card to obtain over $500 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Corbin on January 6, 2017. This subject allegedly used a credit card from a female subject who owed him a drug debt knowing that the credit card did not belong to the female subject.

In addition, this subject was charged with resisting arrest. Also this subject was charged on a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substances. In addition, this subject was wanted on a Knox County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of criminal trespassing – third-degree.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

More suspects have been identified, and additional arrests are expected.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

