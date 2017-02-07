KSP Investigates Fatal Collision in Lincoln County

STANFORD, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was called just before 8:30 Monday morning in reference to a fatal collision that occurred on KY HWY-78 in Lincoln County.

The initial investigation indicates that Jamie M. Harrison, 43 years old of Stanford, KY, was driving east on HWY-78 in a 1994 Chevrolet Pickup Truck. Jamie Harrison lost control of his vehicle, causing it to travel off the roadway and overturn in a field. As a result of the collision, the driver’s wife, Bobbie J. Harrison, 40 years old of Stanford, and their 15 year old daughter were ejected from the vehicle.

All three occupants were transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Bobbie Harrison died as a result of her injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Fayette County Coroner upon her arrival to UK Hospital.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Trooper Chris Damron. He was assisted at the scene by KSP Personnel, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County EMS, and Lincoln County Fire & Rescue.