Wanted in Whitley County – Considered armed & dangerous﻿









WCSD Press Release | Feb 6, 2017 | - Around 2 p.m. February 5, 2017, Deputy Joe Prewitt was notified that a female had been shot two times and beaten.

Michael A Morris, 53, of Sandy Ridge Road in the Devil’s Creek community, is wanted for arrest. His charges include first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

The female said she had been beaten and shot the day before but Morris kept her from seeking help. The victim said that when Morris left the location, she was able to contact 911.

Morris is reportedly known to carry a firearm and should not be approached. Anyone with information of his whereabouts or who believes they have seen Morris should contact Whitley County E911 at (606) 549-6017. In case of emergency, always dial 911.

Morris, pictured here, is approximately five feet and 11 inches tall and weighs around 255 pounds. As of 3:30 p.m. February 6, the victim is considered to be in “stable” condition. She was transported by Whitley Co. EMS to Baptist Health Corbin and later transported by ambulance to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.