Wanted individuals arrested in Knox County

Knox County, KY - On February 3, 2017 Knox County Deputies Claude Hudson and Chad Wagner responded to a report of a wanted person being at a residence at 148 Highway 225 in Barbourville.

After arriving at the residence and going to the door, the deputies could hear people inside talking about the police being there and wanting to hide.

Deputy Claude Hudson and Deputy Chad Wagner arrested the following individuals out of that residence.

Shaunda R. Reed age 37 of Barbourville. KY was charged with Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Shaunda Reed was also wanted on a Knox County Arrest Warrant for Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle and a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on Public Intoxication and Contempt of Court charges.

Letha Jones age 38 of Barbourville, KY was charged with Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension 2nd Degree. Letha Jones was also wanted on a Kentucky Parole Board Warrant for a Parole Violation charge.

Jason Cox age 39 of Barbourville, KY was wanted on a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to pay fines on Public Intoxication/Controlled Substance, Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree and Resisting Arrest charges.

Mathew Wayne Spears age 34 of Flatwoods, KY was charged with Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Mathew Spears was also wanted on two Knox County Bench Warrants for failure to appear on Improper Equipment and Falsely Reporting an Incident charges. During the arrest, Deputy Chad Wagner was stuck with a syringe that Mathew Spears had concealed inside his pocket. This resulted in an additional charge of Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree/Police Officer.

Elvis Smallwood age 50 of Barbourville, KY was at the residence when the deputies arrived but fled during the arrest of the other individuals. Elvis Smallwood was located and arrested a few minutes later near the Pope Lumber Company. He was charged with Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, Fleeing Evading Police 2nd Degree. Elvis Smallwood was also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after deputies found a syringe hidden in his pocket.

Shaunda Reed, Letha Jones, Jason Cox, Mathew Spears and Elvis Smallwood were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

As a result of being stuck with the needle, Deputy Wagner went to Barbourville ARH and began a series of vaccinations beginning with five over the weekend and others continuing over the next two months. The vaccinations are a precaution against contracting Hepatitis B.